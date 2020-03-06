No need to panic, government working to ensure safety of all: PM Modi
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people not to panic but to take precautions over the situation due to the Covid-19 Novel coronavirus. PM Modi also urged countrymen to avoid non-essential travel and said "No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days."
Congress launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the government is silent about the number of hospitals or doctors available to deal with those affected. He also called government’s decision to...
Congress has lashed out at the Modi government over the Yes Bank crisis. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the Modi government and his ideas have destroyed the Indian economy. Chidambaram also questioned the..
