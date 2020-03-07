Global  

Say no to panic, yes to precautions: Narendra Modi on coronavirus

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is fully vigilant about the situation due to coronavirus and urged people to say "no to panic" and "yes to precautions".

Across ministries and states, multiple steps have been pro-actively taken to ensure safety of all, he said on Twitter. These steps are...
