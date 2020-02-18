Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Army > Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isolation wards at Northern Command Hospital

Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isolation wards at Northern Command Hospital

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Indian Army on Thursday set up four isolation wards with 100 beds at Udhampur-based Northern Command Hospital to quarantine and treat suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients, said officials. A team of specialist doctors will manage the suspected coronavirus patients, they added.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: A Look Inside an Italian Hospital Dealing With an Influx of Coronavirus Patients

A Look Inside an Italian Hospital Dealing With an Influx of Coronavirus Patients 00:52

 Nearly 150 patients have been added to this hospital in Northern Italy as we’re given a look into a ward trying to battle coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the look inside.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Robot in virus-hit Wuhan serves 36 rice dishes every 15 minutes to hospital staff [Video]

Robot in virus-hit Wuhan serves 36 rice dishes every 15 minutes to hospital staff

A Chinese catering company donated a robotic device capable of serving hot meals to medical staff battling the coronavirus outbreak. In the video, the machine is seen in action at an isolation..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this

State_Times

State Times Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isolation wards at Northern Command Hospital - https://t.co/lwzFcswwn5 5 days ago

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isolation wards at Northern Command Hospital https://t.co/KnyHqUTsQG 5 days ago

services_ns

NS SERVICES Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isolation wards at Northern Command Hospital | India News – Times of India https://t.co/u8Ec77KTsx 5 days ago

WORLDNEWSLAND1

WORLD NEWS LAND Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isolation wards at Northern Command Hospital | India News https://t.co/qdJkkTxFTL 5 days ago

SudhansuPanday

Sudhanshu Panday RT @TOIIndiaNews: Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isolation wards at Northern Command Hospital https://t.co/lefrucR2ZW 6 days ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isolation wards at Northern Command Hospital https://t.co/lefrucR2ZW 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.