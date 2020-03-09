Global  

Rajya Sabha polls: Congress names 12 candidates; Shiv Sena fields Priyanka Chaturvedi from Maharashtra

Zee News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Congress party on Thursday declared 12 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including party general secretary KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda and senior Supreme Court advocate KTS Tulsi. The Congress named Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya as candidates from Madhya Pradesh where a keen contest would take place in one out of three seats as the BJP has also announced two candidates - Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki.
