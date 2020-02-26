Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Karnataka > Logged out of school, kids sign in for online lessons

Logged out of school, kids sign in for online lessons

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
With the Karnataka government ordering suspension of classes at schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19, some institutes in Bengaluru are livestreaming lessons to prevent their syllabus from getting delayed. They are using videoconferencing applications of WebEx, Google, Zoom, etc. to beam classes into students’ homes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Ed Sheeran's mother gives music lessons to school kids

Ed Sheeran's mother gives music lessons to school kids 01:29

 Imogen has started giving music lessons to school children through a company called Suffolk Kodaly Community Interest.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese teacher hikes up mountain in search of signal so she can live stream lessons for students during COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Chinese teacher hikes up mountain in search of signal so she can live stream lessons for students during COVID-19 outbreak

A middle school teacher hiked up a mountain to find signal so she could live stream lessons for her students during the COVID-19 outbreak in eastern China. In the video, shot in the county of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published
After-school skateboarding lessons teaching kids about life [Video]

After-school skateboarding lessons teaching kids about life

Skateboarding lessons are teaching kids more than just skating.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.