Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 gets postpone due to coronavirus concerns; will now CLASH with this Bollywood biggie at the box office
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 also features Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena and Jordana Brewster in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Justin Lin, who previously helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6.
The sign in the window at Fast Teddy's says "Cold Coffee Lousy Food". According to owner Dave Mascio instead of keeping people away, the odd sign brings curious new customers in. Dave and his wife Gina..