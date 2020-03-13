Karnataka: DK Shivakumar’s elevation a big worry for BJP Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The elevation of Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar to president of the state Congress unit threatens to halt the juggernaut of the BJP, which has steamrolled electoral opponents since the assembly elections in 2018. The Kanakapura legislator has often been the BJP’s bugbear. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Saru @toi in all praise for goonda and most corrupt politician of karnataka, people are no more fools. Karnataka: DK Shi… https://t.co/cEy0pVUFlw 2 days ago TOI Cities Karnataka: DK Shivakumar’s elevation a big worry for BJP https://t.co/fEjSvzIwSm 5 days ago