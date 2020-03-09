Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Kamal Nath > Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath calls on governor, says ready for floor test

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath calls on governor, says ready for floor test

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday met governor Lalji Tandon here in the midst of political crisis in the state triggered by the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs three days ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia

Madhya Pradesh crisis: After spending 18 years in Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP| Oneindia 03:06

 AFTER BEING TOPPLED IN KARNATAKA, NOW THE CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS REELING UNDER THE SAME PRESSURE TO SAVE THE THRONE FROM THE BJP THAT IS THE MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY IN THE STATE. LOOKS LIKE THE KAMAL NATH GOVT IS SET TO COLLAPSE IN THE MADHYA PRADESH AS A PROMINENT CONGRESS LEADER...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive [Video]Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded sought a floor test to prove majority in the Assembly in the forthcoming session. He accused the BJP of holding Congress..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:44Published

Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus crisis haunts IPL now, India discussing holding IPL behind closed doors | Oneindia News

SCUFFLE BROKE OUT BETWEEN CONGRESS LEADER JITU PATWARI AND A POLICE PERSONNEL IN BENGALURU, WHILE PATWARI WAS TRYING TO MEET THE MADHYA PRADESH REBEL MLAS AT EMBASSY BOULEVARD IN BENGALURU. ADDRESSING..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath meets governor Lalji Tandon , submits letter alleging horsetrading of MLAs by BJP

the letter accused the BJP of complicity in the conspiracy to topple the state government.
DNA

Madhya Pradesh: Trouble for Kamal Nath government as state Congress faces rebellion

Sources said the number of Congress MLAs who were in Bengaluru had gone up to 19 and one more was MLA expected to reach Bengaluru by Monday night. They said the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

syedahm2002

STRANGER RT @AnisPFI: Bhaad mein gayi secularism...one fine day you r a secularist and next fine morning you accept a communal fascist ideology..as… 58 minutes ago

Amruta2806

अमृता अजित हळदणकर RT @PalshikarSuhas: I argue that Scindia's exit is only a symptom of the larger problem not just with the Congress but with non-BJP politic… 1 hour ago

WorngamV

Worngam Vaiphei RT @ndtv: #MadhyaPradeshPoliticalCrisis | Chief Minister Kamal Nath meets Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan. He handed over a letter to t… 3 hours ago

ambrishgupta11

ambrish gupta Coronavirus Impact On Floor Test? What Kamal Nath Discussed With Governor - NDTV https://t.co/YyETvqqTn8 5 hours ago

Laxmanp88023472

Laxmanp88023471 RT @firstpost: #ShivrajSinghChouhan said the #BJP does not care about the #MadhyaPradesh floor test and is focussing on #RajyaSabha polls.… 5 hours ago

King1Amrit

அம்ரித் சேத்ரி Amrit Chhetri RT @dna: Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath meets governor Lalji Tandon , submits letter alleging horsetrading of MLAs by BJP https://t.co/… 9 hours ago

dna

DNA Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath meets governor Lalji Tandon , submits letter alleging horsetrading of MLAs by BJP https://t.co/SJx8k3sxdk 9 hours ago

ThePuneMirror

Pune Mirror .@OfficeOfKNath met Lalji Tandon and submitted a letter to him accusing the BJP of being involved in horse-trading… https://t.co/s0NgGBSo7F 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.