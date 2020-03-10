'My father is a free man again,' writes Farooq Abdullah's daughter after Govt revokes detention order of NC chief
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Minutes after the news came in that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah will be released after seven months in detention, his daughter Safia Abdullah Khan expressed happiness over Twitter and said, "My father is a free man again."
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah walked out of his Gupkar residence on Friday, seven months after he was put under detention following the..
After being released from detention, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday said, "I am free today; Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •Hindu