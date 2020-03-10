Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Farooq Abdullah > 'My father is a free man again,' writes Farooq Abdullah's daughter after Govt revokes detention order of NC chief

'My father is a free man again,' writes Farooq Abdullah's daughter after Govt revokes detention order of NC chief

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Minutes after the news came in that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah will be released after seven months in detention, his daughter Safia Abdullah Khan expressed happiness over Twitter and said, "My father is a free man again."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published < > Embed
News video: Death row inmate Paul Hildwin wrongly convicted, walks free after 35 years

Death row inmate Paul Hildwin wrongly convicted, walks free after 35 years 00:42

 Paul Hildwin is a free man after spending 35 years at the Hernando County Detention Center in Brooksville, Florida — 29 of those years on death row. Hildwin was proven to have been wrongly convicted of murdering Vronzettie Cox.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘I am free but...’: Farooq Abdullah released from detention after 7 months [Video]‘I am free but...’: Farooq Abdullah released from detention after 7 months

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah walked out of his Gupkar residence on Friday, seven months after he was put under detention following the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published

IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News [Video]IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings | Oneindia News

PM appeals to SAARC leaders to chalk ot strategy to deal with Coronavirus; Odisha declares Coronavirus a state disaster; Kuldeep Sengar,others get 10 years jail in Unnao custodial death case;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dad is free man again: Farooq Abdullah's daughter

Minutes after the news came in that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah will be released after seven months in detention, his daughter Safia...
IndiaTimes

This freedom is not complete: Farooq Abdullah

After being released from detention, former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday said, "I am free today; Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu

Tweets about this

muhammed1979

Imran Khan عمران خان RT @safiakhan71: My father is a free man again. 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.