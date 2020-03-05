Global  

UP govt declares coronavirus 'contagious epidemic', orders all schools, colleges to remain shut till March 22

DNA Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Adityanath said that 11 positive cases of Coronavirus have been found in the state
