Coronavirus outbreak: Two more COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, total 16 in Maharashtra

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 16, a health official said here on Friday.



Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur, Maharashtra: 2 people test positive for #Coronavirus in Nagpur; Total 3 positive cases in the city pic.twitter.com/imBOINbWat

— ANI...
