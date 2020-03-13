Centre’s decision to hike DA will benefit 48 lakh employees, 65 lakh pensioners

Global  

Zee News Friday, 13 March 2020
The Union Cabinet had on Friday announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance. After the Union Cabinet’s nod, the DA has been hiked from 17 per cent to 21 per cent. The decision will be effective from January 1, 2020.
Cabinet clears 4% DA raise for central government employees: Javadekar

Cabinet clears 4% DA raise for central government employees: Javadekar 04:14

 The Union Cabinet on Friday approved 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) to 21 per cent for central government employees, costing the exchequer an additional Rs 14,595 crore. Briefing the media I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet had approved 4 per cent hike in DA to 21 pc for 48...

