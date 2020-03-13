Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government orders closure of theatres, gyms, malls in five cities

Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government orders closure of theatres, gyms, malls in five cities

Mid-Day Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
In a drastic step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities
from Friday midnight.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: All schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: What's Trending - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Cities BEFORE and AFTER Outbreak

Coronavirus Cities BEFORE and AFTER Outbreak 03:15

 The coronavirus outbreak has created a pandemic across the world according to the World Health Organization. Many popular cities and attractions across the globe look deserted and we have the eerie photos to prove it.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 outbreak: no foreign flights in india for a week | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19 outbreak: no foreign flights in india for a week | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT HAS SAID THAT THE FLOOR TEST OF THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH SHOULD BE HELD BY BY 5 PM TOMORROW, IN RESPONSE TO A BJP PETITION THAT WANTED AN IMMEDIATE RESOLUTION OF..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:02Published
Coronavirus: Delhi govt bans gathering of 20, restaurants closed till 31 March [Video]

Coronavirus: Delhi govt bans gathering of 20, restaurants closed till 31 March

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is prohibiting gathering of more than 20 people in the national capital. This comes amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed one in Delhi...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Government orders closure of theatres, gyms, malls


IndiaTimes

Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt orders closure of theatres, gyms, malls as total cases rise to 17


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

arpitald

अर्पित RT @IndianExpress: As Dubai was not on the list of the ‘most-affected’ places declared by the central government, passengers who arrived at… 1 hour ago

MumbaiNewsRT

Mumbai News RT @IndianExpress: “I spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday about the proactive steps that need to be taken to stop coronaviru… 2 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express As Dubai was not on the list of the ‘most-affected’ places declared by the central government, passengers who arriv… https://t.co/ZyaDQK5BEb 2 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express “I spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday about the proactive steps that need to be taken to stop coron… https://t.co/3Fy8Z3XJUJ 2 hours ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government mulls lockdown in Pune, Pimpri https://t.co/bvurrxbBsm https://t.co/CJzvgs4IPL 2 hours ago

SauravMukherji

Saurav Mukherjee RT @latestly: Maharashtra government to stamp quarantined people on the back of their hands for easy identification amid coronavirus outbre… 8 hours ago

VidhiMahetalia

Vidhi Mahetalia The government has asked to shut all schools in maharashtra upto 31st March due to coronavirus outbreak but there… https://t.co/RxbDPBf0bE 9 hours ago

MumbaiNewsRT

Mumbai News RT @IndiaToday: 'Those who can't afford or aren't willing to pay will be quarantined in government buildings' https://t.co/W49Xxi2QKT 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.