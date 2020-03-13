Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government orders closure of theatres, gyms, malls in five cities
Friday, 13 March 2020 () In a drastic step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities
from Friday midnight.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: All schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will...
The coronavirus outbreak has created a pandemic across the world according to the World Health Organization. Many popular cities and attractions across the globe look deserted and we have the eerie photos to prove it.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is prohibiting gathering of more than 20 people in the national capital. This comes amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed one in Delhi...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:08Published