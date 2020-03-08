Covid-19: India has 30 days to halt onset of stage III, says ICMR DG

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

India is in stage II of the Covid-19 outbreak - where transmission is limited to those with travel history to the affected countries and others in contact with the infected persons - and government 's efforts are geared towards halting or at least delaying the progression to the next stage. By delaying progression to the next stage India is making itself better prepared to localise and contain the situation.


