Death of Unnao rape survivor’s dad: Sengar gets 10-yr term

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and six others were on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the father of the Unnao rape survivor. District judge Dharmesh Sharma compensated the deceased’s family with an award of Rs 10 lakh, to be paid by Sengar and his brother Atul, who is a co-convict in the case.
Kuldeep Sengar sentenced to 10 years in prison

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Friday sentenced expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and six others to 10 years imprisonment for the death of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHinduZee News

Unnao case: Hang me, pour acid in my eyes if I've done anything wrong, Sengar tells Delhi court

He was convicted for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the death of the Unnao rape victim's father. Sengar, who himself argued during the hearing on...
IndiaTimes

