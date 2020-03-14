COVID-19 Impact: Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to only hear 'urgent matters' from March 16

The notification also specified that the courts intended to restrict the entry of people into the courtroom unless it was absolutely necessary.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to restrict functioning to urgent matters from March 16 In a bid to control the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court have decided to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March...

Zee News 5 hours ago



Supreme Court, Delhi High Court to restrict functioning to urgent matters from March 16 due to Coronavirus outbreak In a bid to control the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court have decided to restrict its functioning to urgent matters from March...

Zee News 5 hours ago





Tweets about this