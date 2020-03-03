Global  

World would face 'highly infectious virus': Bill Gates predicted in 2015

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
A 2015 video of Microsoft founder Bill Gates where he had predicted that the world would struggle to cope with a "highly infectious virus" has resurfaced as the world battles with the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The address came in 2015, during a Ted Conference at the time of Ebola outbreak. In his address, Gates had warned that the next outbreak could be "much worse".
Bill Gates Predicted A 'Highly Infectious Virus' Would Happen Five Years Ago

Bill Gates made a bold prediction during a speech five years ago. While speaking at a Ted Talk in 2015, the 64-year-old business magnate spoke about the greatest...
Just Jared

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft boardPhoto by Saeed Adyani / Netflix Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is stepping down from the board of the company. Gates previously served as...
The Verge Also reported by •MashableThe Next WebbizjournalsbetanewsTechCrunch

