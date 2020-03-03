Bibvewadi Pune RT @TOIIndiaNews: World would face 'highly infectious virus': Bill Gates predicted in 2015 https://t.co/eGPpelGoGU 41 minutes ago Mat World would face 'highly infectious virus': Bill Gates predicted in 2015 https://t.co/nAGHX3suWY via @timesofindia 1 hour ago TOI India World would face 'highly infectious virus': Bill Gates predicted in 2015 https://t.co/eGPpelGoGU 1 hour ago michelle sinsabaugh RT @KCBalanceItOut: https://t.co/IbzkYZDZP3 No doubt. China has level-4 labs & against the scientific world was built anyway. Most of us w… 13 hours ago ☯𝕭𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖉𝕿𝖔𝕭𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖋𝖊💫 https://t.co/IbzkYZDZP3 No doubt. China has level-4 labs & against the scientific world was built anyway. Most of… https://t.co/vr2UqZ4Sjj 13 hours ago John fact: Only an idiot would announce a highly contagious virus infecting the world is a HOAX. Sorry @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/xYrEcAY1rV 2 days ago deric wood RT @AllisonKSommer: But let's face it - if singled out, the optics would obviously be highly problematic: Israel, America's big ally and bi… 5 days ago Allison K. Sommer But let's face it - if singled out, the optics would obviously be highly problematic: Israel, America's big ally an… https://t.co/dAqROTT53t 6 days ago