Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, a health department official said on Saturday. One of the two new patients is from Ahmednagar city, the official said. However, he did not specify the location of the other patient. "Till...
