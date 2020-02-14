NC chief Farooq Abdullah meets his son Omar Abdullah in sub-jail in Srinagar



Recent related videos from verified sources Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News



A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:10 Published 1 week ago Have faith in justice system: Omar Abdullah's sister after SC hearing



The Supreme Court asked Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to respond to the petition filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging detention of her brother and former chief minister Omar Abdullah. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:29 Published on February 14, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar after 7 months in detention in Srinagar After his release on March 13, sources close to the family of Farooq Abdullah had said they are very relieved that his detention has ended and now they are...

Zee News 11 hours ago



