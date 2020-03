Centre declares coronavirus as 'notified disaster'

The move would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 83, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

