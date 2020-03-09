Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Centre postpones Padma award ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak

Centre postpones Padma award ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak

Zee News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
 The centre has also declared coronavirus outbreak as a national disaster so that much-needed assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) can be provided.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kerry Washington says 'self-care is important' amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Kerry Washington says 'self-care is important' amid coronavirus outbreak

Kerry Washington says 'self-care is important' amid coronavirus outbreak The actress is concerned about the global health crisis, but Kerry also insists she is trying to remain as calm as possible..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:18Published
Coronavirus contact centre in Wales takes calls [Video]

Coronavirus contact centre in Wales takes calls

Workers handle phone calls at a contact centre set up by Public Health Wales to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to handling calls to the 111 service, the centre in Cardiff is also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: GJEPC postpones international gem, jewellery show in Jaipur

Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has rescheduled its international gem and jewellery show in Jaipur from April to July on account of...
Zee News Also reported by •Independent

Adam Sandler Postpones Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Adam Sandler is putting a hold on his tour. The 53-year-old comedian and singer-songwriter announced that he will be postponing the Adam Sandler 100% Fresher...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

raashibha

Raashi Bhatia RT @ndtv: Centre postpones Padma award ceremony amid #coronavirus scare. https://t.co/MGRY9JTQnL https://t.co/hwodlxs6VN 7 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV Centre postpones Padma award ceremony amid #coronavirus scare. https://t.co/MGRY9JTQnL https://t.co/hwodlxs6VN 11 minutes ago

ApnaSmartphone

Apna Smartphone Centre Postpones Padma Award Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/vhtbetx7Eh https://t.co/gS2tsOBvfZ 1 hour ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything Centre Postpones Padma Award Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/qJR2GeyJZF https://t.co/xrX8tkdrkM 1 hour ago

TechKashif

Tech kashif Centre Postpones Padma Award Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/4KZRKecAeG https://t.co/g6NN4TrHtS 1 hour ago

vidyabox1

vidyabox Centre Postpones Padma Award Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/8EQKC3XFhe https://t.co/s7dRRNR6Eu 1 hour ago

TrendingAtoZ

Trending A to Z Centre Postpones Padma Award Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Scare - https://t.co/w0ynkXbplj 1 hour ago

trending2020

TopTrending2020 Centre Postpones Padma Award Ceremony Amid Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/pJRSwsjQNf https://t.co/kZRNMqMjvI 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.