COVID-19: Patients with diabetic, hypertension, heart problems at higher risk, say health experts

Zee News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
According to the Union Health Ministry, the two patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed due to 'co-morbidity'. In medical terminology, co-morbidity is the presence of one or more additional conditions co-occurring with a primary condition.
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Who is most at risk for COVID-19?

Who is most at risk for COVID-19? 01:40

 Health officials have warned about COVID-19. As concerns continue to grow, we sat down with local doctors to find out who is at a higher risk.

