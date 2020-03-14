vishnu s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 14 March 2020 Highlights: Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande ace their stunts… https://t.co/frAMJsvCs1 8 minutes ago BollywoodLife #KhatronKeKhiladi10 14 March Episode Highlights: @TheKaranPatel and #dharmeshyelande impress #RohitShetty https://t.co/rhhAsbqn6W 10 minutes ago Lovepreet Kaur RT @bollywood_life: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 14 March 2020 Highlights: Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande ace their stunts #AdaaKhan #Dharmesh… 35 minutes ago BollywoodLife Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 14 March 2020 Highlights: Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande ace their stunts #AdaaKhan… https://t.co/v0za8zcpQA 40 minutes ago MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/9eUEiTQ2T1 MOVIE MOOD, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, 8th March 2020 highlights: Balraj Syal gets eliminated f… https://t.co/ktKrzWEFIv 5 days ago vishnu s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, 8th March 2020 highlights: Balraj Syal gets eliminated from the show https://t.co/XWRI3jXhmv https://t.co/A5EtgqQsBZ 6 days ago sabrulislam RT @bollywood_life: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, 8th March 2020 highlights: Balraj Syal gets eliminated from the show #KaranPatel #KarishmaTann… 6 days ago BollywoodLife Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, 8th March 2020 highlights: Balraj Syal gets eliminated from the show #KaranPatel… https://t.co/uyeindfqwl 6 days ago