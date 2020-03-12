Global  

Five more coronavirus patients in Pune area; Maharashtra count 31

IndiaTimes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Five persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad near here on Saturday evening, raising the number of confirmed patients in Pune district to 15 and that in Maharashtra to 31.
Recent related news from verified sources

One more coronavirus case in Pune; number rises to 12 in Maharashtra

One more person has tested positive for the coronavirus here, taking the number of confirmed patients of the disease in the city to nine, a senior official said...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus | Five more test positive near Pune; Maharashtra count rises to 31

New cases were detected in Mumbai, Nagpur and Yavatmal in the State earlier in the day.
Hindu


