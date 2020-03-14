You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Covid-19 cloud over Ayodhya’s Ram Navami Mela Uncertainty looms over the Ram Navami Mela held every year in Ayodhya due to the coronavirus outbreak threat as the chief medical officer (CMO) has flagged...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago





Tweets about this Kumar RT @Memeghnad: The Adityanath government has banned large gatherings due to #coronavirus, except in the holy city where over 10 lakh people… 12 hours ago Prof. Manish Thakur Coronavirus in Lucknow: Coronavirus cloud over Ayodhya’s age-old Ram Navami Mela | Lucknow News - Times of India https://t.co/Rp2b8dXa9O 2 days ago MAHENDER GORIGANTI Coronavirus cloud over Ayodhya’s age-old Ram Navami Mela. It is TOI pork's hate speech about Hindus but not talk a… https://t.co/0zc2jzs68P 3 days ago SAMARJEET NARAYAN Coronavirus cloud over Ayodhya’s age-old Ram Navami Mela https://t.co/3UD57tNHUL Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/0f8O3Xedwc 3 days ago