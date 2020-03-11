Global  

Coronavirus scare in Kolkata: 500% jump in airfares keeps students away from home

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020
Students returning to Kolkata from the coronavirus-hit Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi have been grounded by air fares that have escalated 300%-500% in 24 hours.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus scare: In Kolkata, ‘Gaumutra’ lands cop in hospital; local BJP organiser behind bars

A 34-year-old home guard, who had his first sip of cow urine in a north Kolkata neighbourhood on Monday, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he complained...
IndiaTimes

Israel's Bezeq Tel sees jump in Internet use due to coronavirus

Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Tuesday connections to the Internet for new clients have jumped 64% due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced students and...
Reuters

