Vivek Sharma @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI Are the airlines utilising this opportunity to make up for their losses? What kind of looting… https://t.co/tD3U7eaIk0 3 days ago

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Coronavirus scare in Kolkata: 500% jump in airfares keeps students away from home https://t.co/TpccKqp3dD via @TOICitie… 4 days ago

Times of India Coronavirus scare in Kolkata: 500% jump in airfares keeps students away from home https://t.co/TpccKqp3dD via… https://t.co/yo1fZB4PwX 4 days ago

sriraj This is how the airlines behave at the time of crisis?? @PMOIndia @narendramodi @DGCAIndia @flyspicejet @MoCA_GoI… https://t.co/dYsUwfKoCD 4 days ago

T.W. Coronavirus scare in Kolkata: 500% jump in airfares keeps students away from home https://t.co/ccoUaVOlfI via @timesofindia 4 days ago