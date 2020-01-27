Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in gunfight in Anantnag's Watrigam, encounter underway

Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in gunfight in Anantnag's Watrigam, encounter underway

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
At least four terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Watrigama village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gunfight breaks out between soldiers and militants in village in Kashmir [Video]

Gunfight breaks out between soldiers and militants in village in Kashmir

A firefight between soldiers and militants has broken out in a village in the north Indian state of Kashmir on January 27. Reports claim that the encounter took place in the village of Makadpora,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:57Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.