Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in gunfight in Anantnag's Watrigam, encounter underway Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

At least four terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Watrigama village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Gunfight breaks out between soldiers and militants in village in Kashmir



A firefight between soldiers and militants has broken out in a village in the north Indian state of Kashmir on January 27. Reports claim that the encounter took place in the village of Makadpora,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:57 Published on January 27, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this