Positive coronavirus cases rises to 107 in India

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
With 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, India's tally has reached 107, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The victims include foreign nationals, the Centre further stated. Notably, a couple of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana have shut down schools and colleges in order to...
News video: India battles coronavirus: How states are dealing with COVID-19 crisis

India battles coronavirus: How states are dealing with COVID-19 crisis 02:38

 As the number of positive coronavirus cases cross 80 in India, several states have taken precautionary measures. States have shutting down schools and other educational institutions. Delhi schools and movie theatres were shut till 31 March. Several other states including Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh,...

