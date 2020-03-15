Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Naagin 4: Rashami Desai shares a heartwarming post as she enters the show as Shalakha

Naagin 4: Rashami Desai shares a heartwarming post as she enters the show as Shalakha

Bollywood Life Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Naagin 4: Rashami Desai entered the Nia Sharma and Vijay Kumeria starrer as Shalakha. Rashami posted a heartwarming post on this occasion. Check out the whole story to find out more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Anika63216003

Anika RT @indiacom: #BiggBoss13 fame @TheRashamiDesai has joined the cast of @ektarkapoor's supernatural show #Naagin4 https://t.co/2ArBX1RzrU 2 days ago

YahooIndia

Yahoo India Rashami Desai Shares 'Naagin 4' Look, Fans Compare Her with Sridevi https://t.co/UaRSrua9pc #Naagin4 #Naagin4WithRashami 2 days ago

shikhaguptaucb6

Nia's admirer.... ❤❤❤❤ RT @FilmyMonkey: Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Shares PIC With Rashami Desai, Asks Fans 'Who's The Good Girl?' #RashamiDesai #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #Nia… 2 days ago

RashamiStrong

StrongRashami RT @News18Movies: Here're some new look pics of actress #RashamiDesai in #Naagin4. #TV #actress #TVactress #celebrity https://t.co/TqPwnbY… 3 days ago

Shamima78247402

Shamima RT @htshowbiz: .@TheRashamiDesai shares new look from #Naagin4 as #Shalakha, fans say she ‘resembles Sridevi’, see pics #Naagin4WithRashami… 3 days ago

NishaMi12316724

Nisha Mishra RT @Showsha_in: Here're some new look pics of actress #RashamiDesai in #Naagin4. #TV #actress #TVactress #celebrity https://t.co/GmGSUkru7d 3 days ago

Shamima78247402

Shamima RT @ZeeNews: #RashamiDesai shares new look from #Naagin4, thanks fans for warm response #RashamiInNaagin4 https://t.co/hCk1zyqbfo 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.