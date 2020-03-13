Global  

Prepare, but don`t panic: PM Modi tells SAARC nations India`s mantra to fight coronavirus

Prepare, but don`t panic: PM Modi tells SAARC nations India`s mantra to fight coronavirus

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
PM Modi cautioned that despite less number of coronavirus cases from the South Asian region 'we need to remain vigilant'.
 THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND EMIRATES FLIGHT WERE OFFLOADED AT THE KOCHI AIRPORT IN KERALA TODAY SHORTLY BEFORE TAKEOFF AFTER A...

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus | PM Modi participates in SAARC videoconference to formulate joint strategy to combat COVID-19

“Prepare, but don’t panic” has been India’s guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak, PM Narendra Modi said
Hindu Also reported by •Zee News

India's coronavirus cases at 107 as Modi plans regional response

India on Sunday reported that the number of coronavirus infections had risen to 107, an increase of 23 from the day before, with a western state home to the...
Reuters India


