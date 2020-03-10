Global  

Nirbhaya case: Tihar asks hangman to report 3 days ahead of execution

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
With just five days left for the execution of death sentence in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, the Tihar Jail authorities on Sunday said they have asked the hangman to report three days ahead of the scheduled hanging.
Nirbhaya case: Tihar asks hangman to report three days ahead of execution

The four convicts in the case are to be hanged together at 5.30 am on March 20
