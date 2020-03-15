Global  

Nirbhaya convicts` families seek President Kovind`s permission for euthanasia

Zee News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case on Sunday (March 15, 2020) wrote a letter to the President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission for euthanasia. 
Nirbhaya convicts' families seek permission for euthanasia from President


IndiaTimes


