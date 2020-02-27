Global  

One News Page > India News > Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he proposed to wife Tahira Kashyap: It was in 2001; we were preparing for our board exams

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he proposed to wife Tahira Kashyap: It was in 2001; we were preparing for our board exams

Bollywood Life Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Ayushmannn Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap had tied the knot back in November 2008, and their marriage has stood like a rock all these years, with both husband and wife being each other's pillars of strength, whether it be Tahira standing by her man during his years of early struggle in Bollywood or the latter doing everything in his power to be there for his wife when she had battled cancer
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his goofball Tahira Kashyap in the most romantic way as they complete 19 years!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have been married for over 12 years, but have been together for 19 years, and today they complete almost two decades...
Mid-Day

19 years and counting: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's love story will make you go aww

With a collage of pictures of Tahira on his Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed the time when he first time confessed his feelings for her.
Zee News

