Congress, BJP head for showdown in MP Assembly

The political drama in Madhya Pradesh is all set to shift to the Assembly after the governor directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote on Monday and Speaker NP Prajapati said he will first give a ruling on whether to hold the floor test. As the rebellion led by Jyotiraditya Scindia threatened the survival of its ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News



It is nothing short of an existential crisis for the Congress in Delhi if it cannot significantly reinvent itself at least as far as Delhi is concerned, and the ripples of the grand old party's.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:12 Published on February 12, 2020 BJP releases manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections



BJP releases manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published on February 1, 2020

Tweets about this Deccan Herald BJP legislative party sources said that it will vociferously press for the trust vote after the Governor's address.… https://t.co/jp3VOhPPFl 3 hours ago