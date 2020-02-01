Global  

Congress, BJP head for showdown in MP Assembly

Mid-Day Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The political drama in Madhya Pradesh is all set to shift to the Assembly after the governor directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote on Monday and Speaker NP Prajapati said he will first give a ruling on whether to hold the floor test.

As the rebellion led by Jyotiraditya Scindia threatened the survival of its...
