Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over petrol price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over petrol price hike

Zee News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (March 15) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the recent hike in prices of petrol and diesel despite a significant fall in oil prices in the global market.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme

Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme 05:16

 The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union Cabinet has approved the reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank as suggested by the Reserve...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News

THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31. MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE. 270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:28Published
Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 litre [Video]

Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 litre

Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 litre

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid Madhya Pradesh tussle

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the...
Zee News

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid Madhya Pradesh tussle

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kasinathbhui

KASINATH. (PRINCE) RT @TajinderBagga: FIR filed by Congress Leader, Tweet by Congress Troll to Blame Modi. You are wrong,If you think they have only 1 Rahul G… 20 seconds ago

psiubu

ayoob RT @networkwell: "Rahul Gandhi is perhaps the only leader in India who can be counted upon to fight Modi...as other leaders fall like domin… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.