Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Yes Bank: ED summons Anil Ambani in probe against Rana Kapoor

Yes Bank: ED summons Anil Ambani in probe against Rana Kapoor

Mid-Day Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.

They said Ambani has been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday as his group companies are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges [Video]

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published
Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS [Video]

Coronavirus in India: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total cases reach 39 | Oneindia nEWS

5 OF A FAMILY INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IN KERALA TAKING THE TOTAL TOLL TO 39. 3 MORE PEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS YESTERDAY. YES BANK CO-FOUNDER RANA KAPOOR WAS ARRESTED BY THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Yes Bank crisis: CBI issues lookout notice against 7 accused, including Rana Kapoor, wife Bindu, 3 daughters

Earlier, CBI investigation into the case revealed that Rana and his family members were paid Rs 600 crore as kickback by DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhwan in the garb...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimesKhaleej TimesHindu

Yes Bank crisis: ED summons Anil Ambani

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduDNA

Tweets about this

Khan_waseem_

Waseem Khan Reliance Group Chairman #AnilAmbani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe again… https://t.co/ZA1r8oXT4C 2 minutes ago

Devarshi_2010

# Devarshi Sarkar #SAFRON #BR RT @i_amdinesh: Dr @Swamy39 ji YES Bank crisis: ED summons Anil Ambani in probe against Rana Kapoor https://t.co/eQZDRCoeMU 4 minutes ago

muhitreza

Muhit Reza #Breaking Enforcement Directorate (India) summons @narendramodi's close friend #AnilAmbani for money laundering… https://t.co/hoI5NJGSZ6 4 minutes ago

di_an

SK Anand Yes bank crisis: ED summons Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani https://t.co/nn0GwqhXug via @DNA Web Team 5 minutes ago

dna

DNA #YesBankCrisis: ED summons Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani https://t.co/Cnj3LxsbvM 5 minutes ago

ManishGuptePhD

Manish Gupte, PhD @RahulGandhi @nawabmalikncp Sir, This article says corruption caused bad loans and NPA. https://t.co/PRcND1r0Oi Ple… https://t.co/33mtzVKOOE 7 minutes ago

GOPALBASAK6

GOPAL BASAK Yes Bank case: ED summons Anil Ambani in connections with loans https://t.co/I4rESuhYMt https://t.co/C9vXryBRV0 8 minutes ago

i_mskp

🇮🇳S A N D E E P🤘 RT @NewIndianXpress: Reliance Group Chairman #AnilAmbani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.