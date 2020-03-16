Global  

Gyms, night clubs, spas to be shut, gatherings of over 50 people banned in Delhi till March 31: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Zee News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (March 16) invoked the Epidemic Act of 1897 imposing ban on social, religious and political gatherings of more than 50 people in the national capital.  CM Kejriwal, however, said that weddings are exempted for now but he urged the people to postpone weddings if possible.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made the extraordinary recommendation on Sunday. It is recommending the suspension of public gatherings remain in effect for eight weeks.

Kamal Nath govt gets reprieve from floor test as speaker adjourns house; BJP asks SC to order floor test in Madhya Pradesh; India sees highest spike in fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday; Maharashtra..

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (March 16) invoked the Epidemic Act of 1897 imposing ban on...
The Delhi government had presented an annual budget with an outlay of Rs 60,000 for 2019-20 in February, which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had described as a...
