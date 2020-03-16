Gyms, night clubs, spas to be shut, gatherings of over 50 people banned in Delhi till March 31: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (March 16) invoked the Epidemic Act of 1897 imposing ban on social, religious and political gatherings of more than 50 people in the national capital. CM Kejriwal, however, said that weddings are exempted for now but he urged the people to postpone weddings if possible.
