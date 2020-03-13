Coronavirus pandemic: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra nominated with Arnold Schwarzenegger by WHO Director General
Monday, 16 March 2020 () The director general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has introduced a new concept on Twitter called the 'safe hands' challenge, where he's been nominating several celebrities, urging them to post videos of themselves with the precautionary measures they're adopting to clean their hands and stay safe for coronavirus
The World Health Organization asked the world's governments to ramp up their testing programmes to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Reuters, the WHO's General Director said that without testing, cases could not be isolated.
We have a simple message to all countries - test, test, test....