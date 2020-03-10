Global  

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs meet Governor Lalji Tandon

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Following the adjournment of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly by the Speaker till March 26, which led to the postponement of the floor test, the BJP MLAs on Monday met Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan.
