Parliament starts thermal screening of visitors amid coronavirus scare

Monday, 16 March 2020
Amid COVID-19 scare, security at Parliament has started thermal screening of visitors at all its entrances on Monday. With coronavirus being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the issue also dominated discussion among MPs on Monday.
