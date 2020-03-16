Global  

As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 38, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple closed to devotees

DNA Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced that schools, colleges, and shopping malls in the state will remain closed till March 31.
