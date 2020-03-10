Nirbhaya case: 3 death row convicts move International Court of Justice seeking stay on execution, says lawyer

Global  

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
As the day of hanging of the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case nears, three of them have moved the International Court of Justice at Hague seeking a stay on their "unlawful execution", alleging the probe leading to their conviction was "flawed" and they have been treated as "guinea pigs".
