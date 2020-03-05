President Ramnath Kovind nominates former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on November 17, 2019, served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019.



Recent related videos from verified sources Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News



A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:10 Published 1 week ago Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment



U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind Ranjan Gogoi was serving as the 46th Chief Justice of India, after succeeding 45th CJI Dipak Misra. On November 17, 2019, Gogoi was succeeded by Judge Sharad...

DNA 38 minutes ago



Government nominates ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha The government on Monday nominated former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha. A notification to this effect was issued by the ministry of home affairs. The vacancy...

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this