President nominates ex-CJI Gogoi to Rajya Sabha, Congress objects

IndiaTimes Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Tweets about this

NIZAMULHUDA313

madrasanizamulhuda Strong reaction and outrage after President nominates CJI(Rtd) Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha https://t.co/CUxQ3y8av0 1 minute ago

rajsidnik

Chowkidar Rajendra Naidu RT @mvmeet: President Ram Nath Kovind nominates former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha! He deserved it! Yes, he st… 2 minutes ago

_rmanurai

Manohar Rai 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: President Ram Nath Kovind nominates former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/zCDrFCqdou 4 minutes ago

sarah_brinda

Brinda Jacob-Janvrin RT @NewIndianXpress: The Home Ministry issued a notification announcing that President Ram Nath Kovind is nominating former Chief Justice R… 6 minutes ago

Kesari20191

Kesari2019 RT @OpIndia_com: President Kovind nominates ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha and 'liberals' and Congressis can't keep calm https://t.co/q… 16 minutes ago

genexxtgroup

Nimesh Shah RT @tfipost: President Ram Nath Kovind nominates Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha Gogoi headed the five-judge bench which delivered… 17 minutes ago

vikramgvs

Gaurav Vikram Singh President Ram Nath Kovind nominates former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.… https://t.co/zqoUNJFrio 20 minutes ago

dukedurairaj

duke durairaj RT @MKumaramangalam: What seems like eons ago, we had a democracy where the 3 pillars stood independent, side by side, holding up the idea… 24 minutes ago

