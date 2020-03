The appointment of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind has not gone down well with several opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and AIMIM, with many claiming that Gogoi's nomination to Upper House of Parliament was quid pro quo.



