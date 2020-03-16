Global  

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind

DNA Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Ranjan Gogoi was serving as the 46th Chief Justice of India, after succeeding 45th CJI Dipak Misra. On November 17, 2019, Gogoi was succeeded by Judge Sharad Arvind Bobde.
