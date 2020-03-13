Global  

Opposition unhappy over former CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Rajya Sabha nomination

DNA Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha, triggering accusations from the opposition who claimed that it was a 'quid pro quo'.
