Nirbhaya case: Tihar Jail gets ready for final act, dummy run today

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The preparations to execute the death warrant of the four Nirbhaya gang-rape-cum-murder convicts began in full swing at Tihar Jail on Monday. A team of engineers from the public works department visited the jail premises to check the tenacity of the gallows and also conducted a suspension test on the hanging bar. They will also be present when the hangman conducts a dummy hanging from these bars on Tuesday.
Nirbhaya case: Tihar asks hangman to report 3 days ahead of execution

With just five days left for the execution of death sentence in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, the Tihar Jail authorities on Sunday...
IndiaTimes

Nirbhaya case | Hangman to reach Tihar on Tuesday

The hanging of the four men was fixed for March 20 at 5.30 a.m in Tihar jail as per a court order
Hindu

