Sandeep K Patil/संदीप कृ पाटील 🇮🇳 RT @OpIndia_com: Supreme court grants permanent commission of women in Navy, says objecting will be stereotyping https://t.co/oA9EcbVX8z 2 minutes ago

Ishitaa Mishra SC says yes to permanent commission for women in Navy https://t.co/sBdGIHUG1v via @timesofindia 2 minutes ago

OpIndia.com Supreme court grants permanent commission of women in Navy, says objecting will be stereotyping https://t.co/oA9EcbVX8z 10 minutes ago

Mat SC says yes to permanent commission for women in Navy https://t.co/Uc3uuHfdrb via @timesofindia 10 minutes ago

🙏❤😊 RT @w_karve: #Navy must post Women on Ships/Submarines If SC says "women can sail with same efficiency as male officers" - all sea appoint… 11 minutes ago

Dynamite News SC says yes to permanent commission for women in Navy https://t.co/yWTTmk01Ra via @DynamiteNews_ 12 minutes ago

$anjiv kumar dev SC says yes to permanent commission for women in Navy https://t.co/as6t7V0ba4 via @timesofindia 16 minutes ago