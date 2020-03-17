Karnataka: Doctor who treated Coronavirus-infected man tests positive

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )



Tuesday.



The 63-year-old doctor has been placed under ... *Kalaburagi (Karnataka):* A doctor who had treated a Coronovirus-infected man who died in Kalaburagi last week has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here onTuesday.The 63-year-old doctor has been placed under quarantine at his home along with his family members and is being shifted to an isolation ward, 👓 View full article

