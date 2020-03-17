Global  

Karnataka: Doctor who treated Coronavirus-infected man tests positive

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 March 2020
*Kalaburagi (Karnataka):* A doctor who had treated a Coronovirus-infected man who died in Kalaburagi last week has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said here on
Tuesday.

The 63-year-old doctor has been placed under quarantine at his home along with his family members and is being shifted to an isolation ward,...
